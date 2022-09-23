News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with killing motorcyclist in A14 crash remanded in custody

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:10 AM September 23, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sergejs Baikovs appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday - Credit: Denise Bradley

A 33-year-old man who was charged after the death of a motorcyclist on the A14 outside Ipswich has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance.

Lorry driver Sergejs Baikovs appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday after the crash between Sproughton and the Copdock Interchange on Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old, of Tattershall Road in Boston, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 61-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a lorry.

Baikovs was not asked to enter a plea and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 20.

The A14 outside Ipswich was closed in both directions for several hours after the crash, which happened on the eastbound carriageway at about 6am.

A diversion route was put in place as emergency services attended the incident, resulting in severe delays in and around Ipswich.

