The rider was travelling at 104mph on the A14 outside Ipswich - Credit: NSRAPT

A motorcyclist has been reported by police after speeding at more than 100mph on the A14 outside Ipswich.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider on the road on Thursday evening.

#RCRT stopped this motorcycle this evening in #Ipswich as it was travelling at 104mph on the A14. Rider has been reported. @SuffolkPolice #fatalfour #1775 pic.twitter.com/Hgn5dGfv5h — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) July 28, 2022

In a post on Twitter, NSRAPT said the vehicle was recorded travelling at 104mph – above the limit of 70mph.

Police confirmed the rider was reported for speeding.