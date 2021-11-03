Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'

Lee Kingham's fiancee, Ayesha Cotton, has spoken out about the incident that affected Lee on Saturday night - Credit: Ayesha Cotton

The fiancée of a second victim of alleged needle spiking in Ipswich has spoken out - saying it's important people realise it's not just women who need to be vigilant.

Lee Kingham, 36, was drinking with his friends at new venue Bar 21 on Saturday when he reported feeling a pinprick on his wrist.

It is believed he was the victim of a terrifying new trend known as 'injection spiking' whereby drinkers are stabbed with a needle before blacking out, or appearing to be very intoxicated.

Victims often discover puncture wounds and a bruise at the injection site when they come round and Mr Kingham was not the only one to be attacked over the weekend with several reports at bars in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Kingham was taken to A&E and is still recovering from his experience.

His fiancée Ayesha Cotton, a 35-year-old hairstylist from Ipswich, said the seemingly random incident was "disgusting".

She said: "People think it's just women who are vulnerable to spiking, but it's not.

You may also want to watch:

"Lee and three of his friends planned to go out for dinner and then some drinks - and anyone that knows Lee knows that he never has more than a few. We've been together seven years and he's only ever been really drunk in my company once. He doesn't like not being in control.

"He was having a great time, told me he felt really good, because obviously he's not been able to have a night out with his friends in a long time, with everything going on.

"He and his friend were at the bar and Lee said he felt a prick in his wrist, where a watch would usually be. He turned to his friend and told him what he'd felt and that he didn't feel right - it was so sudden.

"He knew he had to tell someone so he went to the DJ booth, where the owner was, and the owner called over the head doorman, who took Lee outside.

"By that time he'd lost control of his body - his friends said he'd collapsed and they were trying to keep him awake."

Someone called an ambulance but was advised that it would be a long wait, so one of Lee's friends arranged a ride to the hospital.

A spokesman for Bar 21 said the venue was co-operating with the police investigation - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Miss Cotton continued: "He couldn't walk into the hospital, he had to be put in a wheelchair, and they had to perform all sorts of tests. We're still waiting on the bloodwork to see what was in his system, but he also needed an ECG and tetanus injection.

"I couldn't believe it. It's terrifying to think that my other half was just going out for a night out in Ipswich, where you think it's safe, and this has happened.

"Honestly, I don't know what the answer is. It's so scary.

"It used to be that you knew to keep an eye on your drink - keep your finger over the bottle top, or make sure you never leave it unattended - but it's not like that now. Someone can just stand next to you at the bar and prick your skin and you lose all control.

"Nothing was stolen from him, so it seems like it's just a random thing.

"It's disgusting and I don't know if places will ever be able to do enough to make me - or Lee - ever want to go out again."

A spokesman for Bar 21 said that the venue was being fully co-operative and compliant with the police investigation.