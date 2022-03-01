News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man jailed for 18 weeks and banned from road for five years

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:43 PM March 1, 2022
Oliver Milton appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday

Andrew Katalayi was sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates Court last month

An Ipswich man has been jailed for 18 weeks and banned from the road for more than five years after he failed to provide a breath sample. 

Andrew Katalayi, of Foxhall Road, was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on February 21. 

Katalayi, 38, was arrested after being stopped by police in Compiegne Way, Bury St Edmunds, on November 6 last year. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said he was charged with failing to provide a breath sample and for driving with no insurance. 

Ipswich magistrates disqualified him from driving for 62 months and handed him a jail sentence of 18 weeks. 

The police spokesman added that the sentence was given in view of the seriousness of the offences and Katalayi's disregard for court orders as he failed to surrender to police/court bail. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Ipswich Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

