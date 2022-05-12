Apple AirPods and jewellery stolen in break-in at home in Ipswich

The Apple AirPods and other items were stolen from a home in Dereham Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Apple AirPods and jewellery were stolen in a break-in at a home in south-east Ipswich.

The incident happened at an address in Dereham Avenue, near Landseer Park and Holywells Park, between 9pm and 9.20pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

Entry was forced to the rear of the property and items stolen included jewellery, a car battery jump starter pack and Apple AirPods headphones.

Police are looking to speak to a man who was seen in the Dereham Avenue area at the time of the incident as they believe he could help with their investigation.

He is described as wearing all dark clothing, including a hoody with the hood up, and trainers.

Anyone with information related to the incident or saw the man is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28062/22.

