News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Apple AirPods and jewellery stolen in break-in at home in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:57 PM May 12, 2022
The Apple AirPods and other items were stolen from a home in Dereham Avenue, Ipswich

The Apple AirPods and other items were stolen from a home in Dereham Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Apple AirPods and jewellery were stolen in a break-in at a home in south-east Ipswich.

The incident happened at an address in Dereham Avenue, near Landseer Park and Holywells Park,  between 9pm and 9.20pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

Entry was forced to the rear of the property and items stolen included jewellery, a car battery jump starter pack and Apple AirPods headphones.

Police are looking to speak to a man who was seen in the Dereham Avenue area at the time of the incident as they believe he could help with their investigation.

He is described as wearing all dark clothing, including a hoody with the hood up, and trainers.

Anyone with information related to the incident or saw the man is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/28062/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Paul Heaton has put some money behind the bar at the Duke of York pub in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Music legend puts money behind the bar of Ipswich pub to celebrate birthday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A CCTV image has been released after a handbag was stolen from a bar in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police release CCTV after handbag stolen from Ipswich bar

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Zoe Cutting, owner of The Moloko cocktail bar and tapas restaurant on Lion Street in Ipswich.

'We wanted to go back to our vision' - no entry rule for under 21s at bar

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened outside the Mermaid Pub, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Men tried to break into Ipswich pub with crow bar and hatchet axe

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon