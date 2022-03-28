News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:12 PM March 28, 2022
Armed police arrested an 18-year-old man in Ipswich on Friday (file photo) - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man has been released after armed police were called to an incident in Ipswich.

Police, including armed officers, were called to a report of a public disorder in Maritine Court in Foundation Street at about 1.20pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man reportedly made physical threats to another person. 

The spokesman confirmed that an 18-year-old man had been arrested and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning. 

Following enquiries he was subsequently released without charge, Suffolk police added.

