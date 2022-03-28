Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich

Armed police arrested an 18-year-old man in Ipswich on Friday (file photo) - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man has been released after armed police were called to an incident in Ipswich.

Police, including armed officers, were called to a report of a public disorder in Maritine Court in Foundation Street at about 1.20pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a man reportedly made physical threats to another person.

The spokesman confirmed that an 18-year-old man had been arrested and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Following enquiries he was subsequently released without charge, Suffolk police added.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.