Armed police swoop after reports of man with suspected pistol in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
Armed police have been called to a man who entered a home in Ipswich with a suspected pistol.
The incident happened in Halifax Road, on the Maidenhall estate, at about 9.20am on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports of a male entering an address in Halifax Road with a suspected pistol.
"Officers attended, located a male within the property and conducted a search of the premises.
"No weapons were found and no offences are believed to have been committed."
The spokesman confirmed armed police attended the incident in south-west Ipswich.
Bus services were also affected while emergency services attended the incident.
Most Read
- 1 New Ipswich restaurant ready for opening day after successful taster event
- 2 Teens arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in Ipswich released
- 3 Family says 'world is not the same' after death of 10-year-old son
- 4 Ipswich restaurants have highest food hygiene ratings in East Anglia
- 5 Rail services affected after vehicle strikes 'most bashed bridge' again
- 6 Woman's ex partner sat by a window all night after she threatened to kill him
- 7 Five arrested as police called to incident in Ipswich
- 8 Motorcycle stolen from driveway in Ipswich
- 9 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
- 10 Three arrested after fail to stop incident in Ipswich released
In a post on Twitter, Ipswich Buses said: "Due to a police incident in Montgomery Road are unable to serve that area, this may cause some delays to the service."