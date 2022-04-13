Armed police swoop after reports of man with suspected pistol in Ipswich

Armed police were called to a man with a suspected pistol in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Armed police have been called to a man who entered a home in Ipswich with a suspected pistol.

The incident happened in Halifax Road, on the Maidenhall estate, at about 9.20am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports of a male entering an address in Halifax Road with a suspected pistol.

The road was blocked off as emergency services attended the incident - Credit: Archant

"Officers attended, located a male within the property and conducted a search of the premises.

"No weapons were found and no offences are believed to have been committed."

Bus services were also affected as armed police were called to the incident in Halifax Road - Credit: Archant

The spokesman confirmed armed police attended the incident in south-west Ipswich.

Bus services were also affected while emergency services attended the incident.

In a post on Twitter, Ipswich Buses said: "Due to a police incident in Montgomery Road are unable to serve that area, this may cause some delays to the service."