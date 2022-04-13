News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Armed police swoop after reports of man with suspected pistol in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:15 PM April 13, 2022
Armed police have been called to a man who entered a home in Ipswich with a suspected pistol. 

The incident happened in Halifax Road, on the Maidenhall estate, at about 9.20am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to reports of a male entering an address in Halifax Road with a suspected pistol.

"Officers attended, located a male within the property and conducted a search of the premises.

"No weapons were found and no offences are believed to have been committed."

The spokesman confirmed armed police attended the incident in south-west Ipswich.

Bus services were also affected while emergency services attended the incident. 

In a post on Twitter, Ipswich Buses said: "Due to a police incident in Montgomery Road are unable to serve that area, this may cause some delays to the service."

