Armed police arrest two 16-year-olds on suspicion of firearms offences

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:54 PM January 24, 2022
Armed police walking around the APEX venue in Bury St Edmunds as part of a counter terrorism program

Armed police arrested two 16-year-olds in Ipswich on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Stock image. - Credit: Archant

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested by armed police in Ipswich on suspicion of possession of a firearm. 

Officers were called to St Matthews Street in the town just after 6pm on Thursday, January 20 after two males who were wanted by police were seen in the area. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the wanted pair were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. 

The two were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have now been released on bail until Thursday, February 17, pending further enquiries. 

