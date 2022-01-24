Armed police arrest two 16-year-olds on suspicion of firearms offences

Armed police arrested two 16-year-olds in Ipswich on suspicion of possession of a firearm. Stock image. - Credit: Archant

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested by armed police in Ipswich on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Officers were called to St Matthews Street in the town just after 6pm on Thursday, January 20 after two males who were wanted by police were seen in the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the wanted pair were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The two were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have now been released on bail until Thursday, February 17, pending further enquiries.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.