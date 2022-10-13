Two arrested after designer handbags and flat screen TV stolen in Ipswich
Published: 5:23 PM October 13, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man and a woman have been arrested after five designer handbags and a flat screen television were stolen in Ipswich.
Officers from Suffolk police's Kestrel South Team made the arrests in Canham Street on Wednesday.
A 32-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were arrested, Ipswich police said in a Tweet.
The pair were taken to custody for questioning.
They have both been released on bail, pending further inquiries.