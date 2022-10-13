News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two arrested after designer handbags and flat screen TV stolen in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:23 PM October 13, 2022
Canham's Street, Ipswich

Two people were arrested after designer handbags and a television were stolen in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man and a woman have been arrested after five designer handbags and a flat screen television were stolen in Ipswich. 

Officers from Suffolk police's Kestrel South Team made the arrests in Canham Street on Wednesday. 

A 32-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were arrested, Ipswich police said in a Tweet. 

The pair were taken to custody for questioning. 

They have both been released on bail, pending further inquiries. 

