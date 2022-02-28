News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Ipswich house fire bailed

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:14 PM February 28, 2022
Fire in Ashcroft road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man who was arrested following a house fire in Ipswich has been bailed - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson endangering life and driving with excess alcohol after a house fire in Ipswich has been bailed, police say.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Ashcroft Road at 2.28am on Friday, February 25, following reports that a garage and bungalow were alight

Nine fire crews were called to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said at the time crews were attending a blaze involving a garage and bungalow.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed nobody had been injured as a result of the blaze. 

Fire in Ashcroft road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nine fire crews were called to the house fire in Ashcroft Road - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 47-year-old man was arrested by officers following the house fire. He has since been released on bail until March 24, pending further investigations, the spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed. 

At the time, power to Ashcroft Road had to be switched off due to the risk of an electrical fault as a result of the fire.



