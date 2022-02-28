Man arrested on suspicion of arson after Ipswich house fire bailed

A man who was arrested following a house fire in Ipswich has been bailed - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, arson endangering life and driving with excess alcohol after a house fire in Ipswich has been bailed, police say.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Ashcroft Road at 2.28am on Friday, February 25, following reports that a garage and bungalow were alight.

Nine fire crews were called to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said at the time crews were attending a blaze involving a garage and bungalow.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed nobody had been injured as a result of the blaze.

A 47-year-old man was arrested by officers following the house fire. He has since been released on bail until March 24, pending further investigations, the spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed.

At the time, power to Ashcroft Road had to be switched off due to the risk of an electrical fault as a result of the fire.








