News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:42 AM November 21, 2021
A police cordon in place following an incident on Duke Street in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Police cordon off part of Duke Street shortly after the attack in the nearby churchyard - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police have been granted extra stop and search powers for today as they continue to investigate an attack on a teenage boy in an Ipswich churchyard.

The powers will enable officers to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief weapons are being carried.

It will apply to the whole of Ipswich and a number of surrounding areas, extending from Bramford in the north-west to Martlesham in the north-east, encompassing all of Felixstowe and the majority of the Colneis Peninsula to the south-east, across to Copdock in the south-west.

The move follows an incident which happened between 2pm and 2.10pm yesterday (Saturday, November 20) in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet.

The area covered by the extra police stop and search powers

The area covered by the extra police stop and search powers - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A teenage boy was assaulted by another male, sustaining injuries to his leg. The suspect then made off from the scene in a waiting car, which is believed to have contained at least two other people.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, with the injuries not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Detectives believe that the victim was known to his assailant and as such there is no wider threat to the community. Officers are currently making enquiries to locate the suspect."

Most Read

  1. 1 Eyewitnesses describe 'commotion' as cordon in place in town centre
  2. 2 Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church
  3. 3 Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict
  1. 4 Large town centre store to become three new shops
  2. 5 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Town fall to defeat at the Stadium of Light
  4. 7 Buzz still there for Fat Cat pub owner celebrating 25 years in charge
  5. 8 Man arrested following attack in Stowmarket
  6. 9 Suffolk kids dress up and dress down for Children in Need
  7. 10 Driver caught with false Romanian driving licence avoids prison

Extra hi-viz patrols will be carried out in Ipswich and the surrounding areas in a bid to offer reassurance to local communities. 

The Section 60 order, which allows the extra stop and search powers, has been authorised to run until 5pm today (Sunday, November 21).

Any witnesses to the assault, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich by calling 101, quoting reference: 65671/21.  

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The lorry overturned on the A14 from Felixstowe to Ipswich

A14 | Updated

Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police and firefighters were called Henley Road in Ipswich last night

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich ends with car fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Martin Jones, The Mayor of Ipswich, Jodie Turner and Luke Otto. The Harvester in Ipswich has had a r

First look at £400,000 refurbishment works at Ipswich Harvester

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Education News

Former RE teacher to face trial over sex assault charges

Jane Hunt

person