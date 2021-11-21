Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack

Police cordon off part of Duke Street shortly after the attack in the nearby churchyard - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police have been granted extra stop and search powers for today as they continue to investigate an attack on a teenage boy in an Ipswich churchyard.

The powers will enable officers to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief weapons are being carried.

It will apply to the whole of Ipswich and a number of surrounding areas, extending from Bramford in the north-west to Martlesham in the north-east, encompassing all of Felixstowe and the majority of the Colneis Peninsula to the south-east, across to Copdock in the south-west.

The move follows an incident which happened between 2pm and 2.10pm yesterday (Saturday, November 20) in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet.

The area covered by the extra police stop and search powers - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A teenage boy was assaulted by another male, sustaining injuries to his leg. The suspect then made off from the scene in a waiting car, which is believed to have contained at least two other people.

A police spokesman said: "The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, with the injuries not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Detectives believe that the victim was known to his assailant and as such there is no wider threat to the community. Officers are currently making enquiries to locate the suspect."

Extra hi-viz patrols will be carried out in Ipswich and the surrounding areas in a bid to offer reassurance to local communities.

The Section 60 order, which allows the extra stop and search powers, has been authorised to run until 5pm today (Sunday, November 21).

Any witnesses to the assault, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich by calling 101, quoting reference: 65671/21.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org