Published: 5:33 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 6:20 PM February 23, 2021

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police following a foot pursuit in Ipswich.

At 11.06am today officers had cause to request a black Audi A6 to stop and it was subsequently involved in a collision at the junction of West End Road and London Road.

The driver ran off from the scene and was detained by police in Hadleigh Road after a foot pursuit.

A man in his late teens has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and having no licence or insurance.

He has been taken into police custody for questioning.