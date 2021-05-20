Ipswich novelist's first book keeps getting sold out online

Published: 2:48 PM May 20, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM May 20, 2021

Victoria Fenn's first novel '12 Months to I Do' has been published by Pegasus Publishers - Credit: Victoria Fenn

A debut novelist from Ipswich has had her first novel become a hit online in a big way - selling out every time it is restocked.

Living with constant pain from endometriosis and stressed out from her wedding, mum Victoria Fenn started writing down her thoughts as a way of coping.

This then inspired Mrs Fenn's first book '12 Months to I Do', published by Pegasus Publishers, about a murder just before a couple gets married.

It mirrors her own stresses before she got married in 2018 when she was also doing IVF and trying for her baby while coping with endometriosis, an inflammatory disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus starts to grow on other organs.

"The doctors wouldn't listen and I started to think it was in my head."

'12 Months to I Do' has been published by Pegasus Publishers - Credit: Victoria Fenn

You may also want to watch:

She was finally diagnosed but the stress of her sickness and trying for a baby resulted in the former Clacton-on-Sea resident and her future husband James eloping to Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old has since had her "miracle baby boy" Hunter, who is now 20-months-old and is receiving treatment for endometriosis.

"Every time I work and doing anything is just hard," she said. "But it is getting better."

She still has to take lots of painkillers to cope every day and is considering more drastic treatment to cope with the painful condition.

Her book is available online at WHSmith, Amazon, Waterstones and Pegasus Publishers websites and was released on April 29.