Police hunting 33-year-old man after assault in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:22 AM June 1, 2022
Bako Hassan Zada has links to Ipswich, Essex, Kent and Manchester

Bako Hassan Zada has links to Ipswich, Essex, Kent and Manchester - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are looking to speak to a 33-year-old man who is wanted in connection with an assault in Ipswich.

Bako Hassan Zada, who also goes by the names Dana Ali, Hassan Zada Bako, Zada Bako Hassan, Kika Mohammed, Bako Zada and Kaka, has connections in Ipswich, Essex, Kent and Manchester.

He is wanted following an assault in Ipswich in April.

Zada is described as of tanned complexion, about 5ft 7ins tall, of stocky build and with black, greying gelled hair.

Anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

