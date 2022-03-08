Bank card stolen and used as thieves break into parked cars in Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
A bank card has been stolen and used after two cars were broken into in Ipswich.
The first incident happened between 12am and 5pm on Saturday, March 5, Suffolk police said.
Entry was gained to a vehicle parked in Benacre Road and a wallet was stolen from the central console.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the bank card was later used without permission.
The second incident took place on Ransome Crescent when a window was smashed to gain entry to a vehicle parked on the road.
Cash and a card payment machines were stolen.
Police are now urging residents to keep the vehicles locked at all times and remove belongings.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting the relevant crime reference number.
The crime reference number for the incident on Benacre Road is 37/13561/22 and the second one is 37/13576/22.