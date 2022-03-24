News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bank cards, wallet and driving license stolen after car window smashed

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:37 PM March 24, 2022
A driving license, bank cards and a wallet containing cash have been stolen from a car after a window was smashed in Ipswich

A driving license, bank cards and a wallet containing cash have been stolen from a car after a window was smashed in Ipswich. 

The theft happened between 12am and 8.30am today, Thursday, March 24 in Stanley Avenue. 

Suffolk police confirmed that the driving license, bank cards and wallet were stolen. 

Anyone with any information about this theft or who saw anything suspicious is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/17622/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

