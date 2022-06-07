Murder trial adjourned because accused is unwell

The scene at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich, today. A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an assault on Friday, July 9 - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 41-year-old man accused of murdering a fellow resident at an Ipswich guest house has been adjourned until tomorrow (Wednesday, June 8) because he is unwell.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Warren Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich.

He has denied murdering 37-year-old Steven Povey in July last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

It has been alleged that Atkinson battered Mr Povey to death at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich, after striking him "numerous times" to the head and neck.

The court has heard there were no witnesses to the incident and there was no history of difficulties between the two men prior to the alleged murder.

The court heard that following the alleged attack paramedics were called to the guesthouse and tried to assist Mr Povey, but he was pronounced dead at 5.35pm.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had 62 separate injuries with multiple areas of significant blunt force trauma.

Mr Povey was also found to be more than four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit.

The court heard that Atkinson's clothes were also found to have "a wide distribution” of Mr Povey's blood on them.

In a statement after his arrest, Atkinson said he’d gone into the kitchenette to make some toast and had seen Mr Povey, who was very drunk and swaying from side to side, fall forward, and bang his head on the sink and a table.

He said there was “blood everywhere" and that when he tried to get Mr Povey upright he’d fallen over again and had hit the wall and possibly the table.

He said that when he realised Mr Povey was motionless he had gone to get help.

The trial, which started last month, is expected to last three to four weeks.