Published: 3:44 PM March 25, 2021

The incident happened on Belstead Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars smashed a window of an Ipswich home in order to steal cash and a Gucci handbag among other items.

The incident took place at some point between 8.30am and 2.30pm on Monday, March 22 at a home on Belstead Road, near the junction with Holyrood Close in Ipswich.

The suspect stole a number of items including games consoles, an iPhone, Gucci handbag, a watch and a quantity of cash.

Anyone who heard any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting crime reference 37/14039/21.