Police want to trace man after bike stolen from Cardinal Park

The image of a man police would like to speak in connection with a theft in Cardinal Park has been released - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a bike from Cardinal Park, Ipswich.

The theft took place at about 6.50pm on Wednesday, December 15, outside The Gym.

In a tweet, Suffolk police said they want to trace the man pictured.

The tweet added that the bike, apart from the front wheel, was stolen from a rack and then the wheel of another bike was also stolen before it was ridden off.

Anyone with any information about the theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1002/21.



