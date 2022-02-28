News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police want to trace man after bike stolen from Cardinal Park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:18 PM February 28, 2022
The image of a man police would like to speak in connection with a theft has been released

The image of a man police would like to speak in connection with a theft in Cardinal Park has been released - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a bike from Cardinal Park, Ipswich.

The theft took place at about 6.50pm on Wednesday, December 15, outside The Gym. 

In a tweet, Suffolk police said they want to trace the man pictured. 

The tweet added that the bike, apart from the front wheel, was stolen from a rack and then the wheel of another bike was also stolen before it was ridden off. 

Anyone with any information about the theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1002/21.


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Cardinal Park
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Shayne Pooley, Ipswich borough councillor for the Gainsborough Ward, has been suspended by the Conservative party

Ipswich Borough Council | Updated

Councillor suspended following Facebook posts supporting Putin's invasion

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

Suffolk Live News

Two treated for smoke inhalation after blaze at Ipswich chip shop

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk's Ed Sheeran has made a fortune from romantic songs in his career

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran to collaborate with Ipswich metal band

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
EDS PLEASE NOTE - THE CPS AND STEVE WRIGHT'S LAWYERS WOULD LIKE THIS IMAGE TO BE USED FOR THE DURATI

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Strangler case to be re-examined in TV show

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon