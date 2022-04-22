News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man tries to challenge thief who stole bike in Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:02 PM April 22, 2022
The incident happened in Ipswich town centre

The incident happened in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Google Maps

A man tried to challenge a thief after his bike was stolen in Ipswich town centre. 

Police are appealing for information to the incident that took place between 12pm and 2.30pm on Monday, April 18 in Tavern Street. 

A black Carrera Vengeance mountain bike had been left locked near to the junction with Upper Brook Street, from where it was stolen.

Later in the afternoon, the victim was walking down Museum Street when he saw a man riding his bike and ran over to challenge him, but he rode off.

Anyone who has any information about this theft is being asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting the reference 23197/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A driver in Ipswich was detained following a pursuit after being caught not wearing a seatbelt

Suffolk Constabulary

Driver arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia now run trains on a direct contract rather than as a franchise.

Suffolk Live News

Rail tickets between Ipswich and London go on sale for just £5

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
General Manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer.

Food and Drink | Gallery

First look inside The Botanist as manager praises 'buzz' in the town

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 2020

Ipswich Crown Court

Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash

Jane Hunt

person