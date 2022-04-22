Man tries to challenge thief who stole bike in Ipswich town centre

A man tried to challenge a thief after his bike was stolen in Ipswich town centre.

Police are appealing for information to the incident that took place between 12pm and 2.30pm on Monday, April 18 in Tavern Street.

A black Carrera Vengeance mountain bike had been left locked near to the junction with Upper Brook Street, from where it was stolen.

Later in the afternoon, the victim was walking down Museum Street when he saw a man riding his bike and ran over to challenge him, but he rode off.

Anyone who has any information about this theft is being asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting the reference 23197/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.