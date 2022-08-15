Racing bike worth more than £1,000 stolen outside Sainsbury's in Ipswich
Published: 9:09 AM August 15, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A racing bicycle that is worth more than £1,000 has been stolen from outside a Sainsbury's in Ipswich.
The cycle was stolen between 11.45am and 12.30pm on Friday from the supermarket in Felixstowe Road, Suffolk police said.
The distinctive yellow Ridley X Trail Adventure gravel bike had been locked and left in a cycle rack outside the store.
According to online retailers, the cycle is worth about £1,400.
Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51740/22.