News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Racing bike worth more than £1,000 stolen outside Sainsbury's in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:09 AM August 15, 2022
The bicycle was stolen from outside Sainsbury's in Ipswich

The bicycle was stolen from outside Sainsbury's in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

A racing bicycle that is worth more than £1,000 has been stolen from outside a Sainsbury's in Ipswich.

The cycle was stolen between 11.45am and 12.30pm on Friday from the supermarket in Felixstowe Road, Suffolk police said.

The distinctive yellow Ridley X Trail Adventure gravel bike had been locked and left in a cycle rack outside the store.

According to online retailers, the cycle is worth about £1,400.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51740/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A large fire closed the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 near Ipswich remains partially closed after fire breaks out

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A burst water main is affecting a number of homes in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

'Tons' of water leaking from burst water main as people urged to avoid road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Rowena Leba, 42, has been collecting school uniforms as part of a recycling scheme 

Cost of Living

Mum-of-four organises uniform pop-up market

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Suffolk

Met Office

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Suffolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon