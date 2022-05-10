News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Drunk man damages BMW after verbally abusing driver in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:11 AM May 10, 2022
Defoe Road is where the man is alleged to have punched the BMW after verbally abusing the driver

Defoe Road is where the man is alleged to have punched the BMW after verbally abusing the driver - Credit: Google Maps

A drunk man shouted abuse at another man before punching his car bonnet, wing mirror and windscreen, causing damage to the vehicle. 

The incident happened at about 11.20pm on Saturday, April 23 when the driver of the BMW parked outside the Britannia Table Tennis Club in Defoe Road in the town. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the victim said he locked himself in his car as he felt threatened.

The spokesman added: "He said the suspect was drunk and described him as being in his 50s or 60s, of slim build, with some missing front teeth.

"He was with a woman of about the same age."

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the criminal damage is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/24938/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

