Speeding driver who had no licence has car seized in Ipswich
Published: 9:33 AM July 10, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver with no licence who was caught travelling at 44mph in a 30 zone in Ipswich has had their car seized.
The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled the car over in the town on Saturday evening.
In a tweet, NSRAPT said the driver had no licence, no insurance and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver also blew half the legal drink drive limit.
They were issued a Traffic Offence Report and the car was seized by police, NSRAPT added.