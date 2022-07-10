Speeding driver who had no licence has car seized in Ipswich

The car was stopped by police in Ipswich - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver with no licence who was caught travelling at 44mph in a 30 zone in Ipswich has had their car seized.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled the car over in the town on Saturday evening.

This car was stopped in #Ipswich by #PHQRPU for #Speeding - 44 in a 30. In the end the driver was issued a #TOR for:

Car #seized. Driver also blew half the legal drink drive limit. #Pc1202 #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/wwotZa4U17 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) July 10, 2022

In a tweet, NSRAPT said the driver had no licence, no insurance and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver also blew half the legal drink drive limit.

They were issued a Traffic Offence Report and the car was seized by police, NSRAPT added.