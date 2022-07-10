News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Speeding driver who had no licence has car seized in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:33 AM July 10, 2022
The car was stopped by police in Ipswich

A driver with no licence who was caught travelling at 44mph in a 30 zone in Ipswich has had their car seized.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team pulled the car over in the town on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, NSRAPT said the driver had no licence, no insurance and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver also blew half the legal drink drive limit.

They were issued a Traffic Offence Report and the car was seized by police, NSRAPT added.

