Political graffiti vandals condemned after targeting Ipswich Borough Council offices

Published: 10:45 AM February 15, 2021 Updated: 11:30 AM February 15, 2021

Police are investigating after the main office of Ipswich Borough Council was daubed in pink graffiti by members of a political party.

The council's Grafton House office in Russell Road was targeted by the vandals on Monday morning, February 15.

Graffiti team staff from Ipswich Borough Council removing the message - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A message in bright pink paint reading "tough love" and "12 demands ultimatum" was sprayed on the front door and windows by members of the Burning Pink party.

Several police cars attended the scene, while the council's graffiti team removed the message early Monday morning.

A spokesman for Burning Pink confirmed the party were behind the vandalism, which came as part of a move against 15 councils nationwide who in their opinion have failed to act on their promises after declaring a climate emergency.

Ipswich Borough Council refutes these claims.

The group says it issued its 12 demands to the councils last month.

The spokesman said: “We gave them four weeks to give an adequate response, and they didn’t.

“We are completely non-violent but our direct actions are in your face, We simply don’t have time to waste anymore. This is not extreme this is common sense, we are being the voice of reason. We have to stop this death march."

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said the council is continuing to do its part to help the environment.

The spokesman said: "Ipswich Borough Council condemns the vandalism of its property.

"The people who did this breached the lockdown rules to do so. There will be additional and unnecessary costs to clean it up at a time when the council is already facing a budget shortfall due to Covid.

Both the council's graffiti team and officers from Suffolk police remain at the scene - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"The group that is thought to have carried out this vandalism is making demands around climate change. However, the council has already declared a climate emergency, has been reducing its carbon footprint for years and has a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

"Just last week the council’s executive agreed to acquire a site for a new carbon neutral depot to run key services from; we’ve already spent millions on new electric and lower emission vehicles, made thousands of council houses more energy efficient through solar panels and better insulation and have planted hundreds of new trees.

"Climate change is everyone’s responsibility – while the council is playing its part, the government and others need to do their bit too."