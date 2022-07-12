Speaker, power tool and neon sign among items stolen in Ipswich burglary
Published: 9:50 AM July 12, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A number of valuables have been stolen form a home in Ipswich.
The incident happened in Boston Road between Saturday, July 9 and Monday, July 11.
Among the items stolen were a power tool, a Sonos Move speaker and a neon sign which were removed from a shed at the property.
Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/43804/22.