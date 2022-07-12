News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Speaker, power tool and neon sign among items stolen in Ipswich burglary

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:50 AM July 12, 2022
A burglary happened in Boston Road and a number of valuables were stolen from a home

A burglary happened in Boston Road and a number of valuables were stolen from a home - Credit: Google Maps

A number of valuables have been stolen form a home in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Boston Road between Saturday, July 9 and Monday, July 11.

Among the items stolen were a power tool, a Sonos Move speaker and a neon sign which were removed from a shed at the property.

Anyone who has any information, images or footage which could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/43804/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

Road closures in place after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A three-car crash is causing queues near the Shell garage in Norwich Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Three-car crash causing delays near petrol station in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The car was stopped by police in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Speeding driver who had no licence has car seized in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon