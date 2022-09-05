Boy, 11, has bike stolen at knifepoint near Ipswich town centre

An 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

An 11-year-old boy has been left shaken up after he was robbed at knifepoint near Ipswich town centre.

The boy was riding his bicycle near the Portman Road car park at about 6.30pm on Sunday when two teenagers approached him and demanded that he gave them his bike.

Kyle Nottingham, the father of the victim, said when his son refused to give up his bike, the two teenagers threatened him with a knife.

His son eventually gave the teenagers his bike, but was left unharmed in the incident.

The suspects made off in the direction of Alderman Park.

The bike that was stolen at knifepoint in Ipswich - Credit: Kyle Nottingham

Mr Nottingham added: "My son spotted a police car in Cardinal Park and told them what happened and they gave him a lift home.

"The bike is very, very rare. I only bought it last week and I do not believe there is another one of that colour in Ipswich and, if there is, it is not going to be anything like my son's because I have spent money putting on different pedals.

"It is a very distinctive bike."

Mr Nottingham said his son was really shaken up and upset after the incident.

He added: "It is awful.

"My boy will go out with a big group on his bike but he will always come back and is never late, he is good as gold.

"This is really frustrating but I have calmed down a lot since last night.

"Things like this should not be happening. Teenagers threatening an 11-year-old with a knife and stealing his bike, it should just not happen."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/57149/22.