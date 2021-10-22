15-year-old boy to face trial over alleged Ipswich stabbing

Published: 5:30 AM October 22, 2021

The incident happened on Norwich Road, near the junction with Meredith Road - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old boy will face a trial at youth court after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich last month.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at a youth court hearing in Ipswich on Thursday after previously pleading not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent and possessing a knife in public.

Police were called just after 8.15pm on Saturday, September 18, to reports that a teenager had been assaulted in Norwich Road, near the junction with Meredith Road.

The victim, also a 15-year-old boy, was found in a nearby road a short time later having sustained a single stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injury was not life-threatening or life-changing.

The teenager, from Ipswich, who was represented by solicitor Shade Abiodun, will appear for trial at Ipswich Youth Court on November 11, court officials said.

He was remanded in youth custody ahead of his trial.