Two teenagers arrested after drugs and air rifle seized

Published: 4:24 PM May 14, 2021

Two boys have been arrested after a raid in Riverside Road, Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after cannabis and an air rifle were seized at an Ipswich home.

Officers from Suffolk police conducted a raid at an address in Riverside Road on Thursday afternoon after a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed.

Police recovered a blue bag containing a number of white wraps, a significant amount of cash, suspected quantities of cannabis, a knife and air rifle and various other paraphernalia such as mobile phones and digital scales from inside the property.



A hydroponic set, including lamps and ducting, were also recovered.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested at the scene.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while the 17-year-old was held on two counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Both boys were taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning and they were later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.