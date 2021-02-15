News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
CCTV appeal as Burger King worker, 17, allegedly spat at by delivery driver

Holly Hume

Published: 3:43 PM February 15, 2021   
Suffolk police would like to speak to this man in connection with an incident where a teenager was spat at in an Ipswich Burger King

Suffolk police would like to speak to this man in connection with an incident where a teenager was spat at in an Ipswich Burger King - Credit: Suffolk police

A 17-year-old Ipswich Burger King worker has been allegedly spat at by a man thought to be a delivery driver.

The incident happened on Monday, January 25 at around 7.20pm at the fast food restaurant in West End Road.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 8in tall, with short brown hair.

He was wearing grey joggers and a puffer jacket. He was driving a silver/grey BMW.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV image about the incident.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man pictured, witnessed the incident, or anyone who saw a man or vehicle matching the descriptions above in the vicinity of West End Road, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference number 37/4134/21.

