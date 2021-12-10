Burglar who tried to break into neighbour's house is jailed

An Ipswich man who tried to burgle a neighbour's home in the early hours of the morning has been jailed for 16 months.

Crack cocaine addict Marcel Bagley, 37, attempted to get into the home in Kelly Road, Ipswich, on June 15 this year through a downstairs window, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Bagley's DNA was discovered on curtains at the property after he disturbed the window, the court heard.

Harry O'Sullivan, prosecuting, told the court the homeowner was upstairs at the time of the attempted burglary, and Bagley had been recalled to prison following the offence.

The court heard that Bagley had 35 previous convictions, many for shoplifting, and was previously jailed for three years in 2019 for burglary.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Bagley's offending was linked to his class A drug addiction.

Recorded Jeremy Benson labelled Bagley's criminal record as "appalling".

Recorder Benson jailed Bagley for 16 months and it will run concurrently alongside his current prison sentence.