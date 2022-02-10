Burglar targeted Ipswich home then sold jewellery

Kearon Braybrook was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A burglar who targeted a house in Ipswich and then sold stolen jewellery has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Kearon Braybrook, 36, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to burglary and fraud by false representation at his plea hearing.

Braybrook burgled a home in Brimstone Road, Ipswich, on November 2 last year and stole a bag, an iPad, and jewellery.

He then sold stolen jewellery for £192, intending to make a gain for himself.

Braybrook, of Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich, previously pleaded not guilty to the charge in December and a trial date was set for April 4 this year, which was expected to last one to two days.

He was jailed for 30 months by Recorder Jeremy Benson QC and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190, court officials said.

He will have to serve half of the sentence in custody before his release on licence.