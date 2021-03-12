Published: 10:10 AM March 12, 2021

Pawel Piskor, 35, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison on Monday - Credit: Suffolk police

An Ipswich man has been put behind bars for a year after taking high value equipment in four burglaries over several years.

Pawel Piskor, aged 35, of no fixed address, was arrested by officers from the Operation Shere team — who tackle acquisitive crime in the town — in a garage block off Richmond Road in Ipswich last month.

Pc Guy Woodward, from the Operation Shere team, said: "These offences clearly demonstrate that Pawel Piskor has a total disregard for peoples’ homes, businesses and property.

"We were determined to ensure that his dishonesty and continual efforts to evade police would catch-up with him in the end and I am pleased we were able to put him before the court to face justice for his crimes.”

Piskor was wanted in connection with a burglary in Foundation Street which occurred between December 5 and 15 2020, after being forensically linked with the crime.

The Operation Shere team had gathered information that he was often seen in the area of the garages where he was arrested.

During the burglary in Foundation Street, Piskor forced open the door of a communal cellar area and then broke into a locked cage, stealing items which were valued in total at over £1,600, including a Cannondale Mountain Bike, Oakley sunglasses and a Suunto dive computer.

Two of the other burglaries Piskor admitted to also occurred last year.

These saw him force entry to cycle storage areas of premises in Reavell Close on September 15 and in Compair Crescent on November 19.

A Boardman bicycle valued at £575 and a Vitus bicycle valued at £800 were stolen in respect of each incident.

The fourth offence took place in November 2019, when Piskor gained entry to a business premises in Holywells Road and stole power tools valued at over £800.

He appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 8, where he was sentenced to a total of 52 weeks in prison, after pleading guilty to four counts of burglary other than dwelling.

In addition to his prison sentence — comprised of two 14-week terms and two 12-week terms, to be served consecutively — he was also ordered to pay over £3,600 in compensation to the victims.