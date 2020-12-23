Serial burglar already in jail confesses to 19 more home raids

Published: 10:44 AM December 23, 2020

Sorin-Marian Constantin admitted being behind a further 19 offences in Ipswich and Stowmarket - Credit: Suffolk police

A serial burglar currently behind bars for committing 18 burglaries in Ipswich and Stowmarket has admitted being behind a further 19 home raids in the towns.

Sorin-Marian Constantin, of Ashcroft Road in Ipswich, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, December 18 – after forensic evidence linked him to 19 burglaries spanning from October 2018 until November last year.

The 26-year-old had already pleaded guilty to 18 other burglaries during the same timespan in January, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

The court heard how Constantin was interviewed by police on March 8, after police found compelling evidence linking him to the 19 burglaries and 11 further offences.

He later admitted to the crimes under Suffolk police's Operation Converter, an initiative which encourages offenders to admit to their crimes.

Cash, jewellery and high value electrical goods were stolen during the burglaries, nine of which happened at homes in Ipswich, while two took place in Stowmarket.

He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail, to run concurrently with the sentence he received in January.

Investigating officer Det Con Iain Forbes, from Ipswich CID, said: "There was some further great forensic work that prompted these further charges against Constantin following the initial offences that he was convicted of back in January this year.

"I hope these latest convictions will bring some closure for the victims who faced considerable distress when they realised they had fallen prey to his evil deeds.

"Burglary is a clear invasion of people’s homes and Sorin’s prolific criminality and actions were extremely upsetting and distressing for all his victims, many of whom are elderly."

Det Con Barry Simpson, from the Operation Converter TIC Unit, added: "This result just demonstrates what a great asset Operation Converter is, as it is geared at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes and gives victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught for the burglary.

"To see him get convicted is of great satisfaction and a sentence that reflects the overall hard work that was put in to see him behind bars.”