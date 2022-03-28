Man and woman to be sentenced for burglary

Miles Potter and Nicola Demicol will be sentenced in May. - Credit: Archant

A man and a woman who broke into a flat in Ipswich and stole items including a laptop and a mobile phone will be sentenced in May.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Miles Potter, 33, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich and Nicola Demicol, 44, also of Wherstead Road, Ipswich.

Potter admitted two offences of burglary at Richmond House, Star Lane, Ipswich on February 25 this year during which a laptop, mobile phone and wallet were stolen.

Demicol admitted one offence of burglary at Richmond House, Star Lane, Ipswich, on February 25 and stealing a phone .

Recorder Ricard Atchley adjourned sentence until May 6 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Demicol.

Her barrister Michael Clare said she had a number of issues and was receiving support in the community.

The court heard that Potter, who is in custody, was liable to a minimum jail term of three years less credit for his guilty plea for his third domestic burglary