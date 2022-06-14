Fourth bleed control kit installed inside a month
- Credit: Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio
There has been further support for an anti-knife crime campaign with the installation of a fourth bleed control kit in Ipswich.
The kit, donated by Amy Peck, was installed on Friday outside Razor King, in Ulster Avenue.
Paul Stansby, 39, has campaigned against knife crime after his brother Dean was fatally stabbed near Ipswich railway station in February 2017.
Hardi Zahir, owner of Razor King, said: “Paul is my good friend. I told him that I would be happy if he wanted to install a bleed control kit at my place.
“There’s sometimes trouble in the area. I want to make sure we have a kit just in case anything happens, but hopefully, it’s not.”
Three other kits have been installed in the last month at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, outside Chantry Library and at the Handy Corner shop on Dogs Head Street.