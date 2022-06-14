News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fourth bleed control kit installed inside a month

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:00 AM June 14, 2022
Jamie Hart and son Rhys, Domenic Denton, Paul Stansby box donator Amy Peck , business owner Hardi Zahir & his employe

There has been further support for an anti-knife crime campaign with the installation of a fourth bleed control kit in Ipswich. 

The kit, donated by Amy Peck, was installed on Friday outside Razor King, in Ulster Avenue. 

Paul Stansby and Amy Peck with the new bleed control kit

Paul Stansby, 39, has campaigned against knife crime after his brother Dean was fatally stabbed near Ipswich railway station in February 2017. 

Hardi Zahir, owner of Razor King, said: “Paul is my good friend. I told him that I would be happy if he wanted to install a bleed control kit at my place.  

“There’s sometimes trouble in the area. I want to make sure we have a kit just in case anything happens, but hopefully, it’s not.” 

Three other kits have been installed in the last month at Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio in St Margaret's Street, outside Chantry Library and at the Handy Corner shop on Dogs Head Street. 

The fourth bleed control kit has been installed outside Razor King on Ulster Avenue.

