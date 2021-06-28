News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
CCTV image released after town centre bike theft

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:34 PM June 28, 2021   
The theft happened at the Buttermarket Shopping Centre car park in Ipswich

Suffolk police have released a CCTV image after a bike was stolen from the Buttermarket Shopping Centre car park, in Ipswich.

The image comes after a locked mountain bike was stolen from the underground car park at some point between 4.30pm and 6pm Sunday, June 13.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with their investigation.

Those who recognise the man, or who have any information regarding the theft, are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/31505/21.

Information can also be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.


