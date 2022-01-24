Ipswich cannabis dealer avoids immediate jail sentence

An 18-year-old involved in running a cannabis drug line in Ipswich has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Fahim Uddin appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Monday having pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his plea and trial preparation hearing.

The court heard how Uddin had a "significant role" in the operation of the "Harvey" drugs line between January 1 and June 24 last year.

Police received information about the line and bulk text messages advertising the sale of cannabis being sent out, Simon Connolly, prosecuting, told the court.

The police began surveillance of Uddin's home and on January 28, two men were seen going into the home and being given large bags, Mr Connolly said.

On February 18, one of the men from the previous occasion returned and was given a plastic bag before he left on a moped, the court heard.

Police stopped the man and recovered half a kilo of cannabis, Mr Connolly told the court.

A warrant was executed at Uddin's home on June 23, and 31.3 grams of cannabis was found, along with £6,325 in cash and scales.

A mobile phone was also recovered, and the SIM card was linked to the phone sending the marketing messages, the court heard.

Mr Connolly told the court numerous messages relating to different strains of cannabis and weights were discovered.

Uddin, of Hossack Road, Ipswich, was interviewed by police but answered no comment to questions asked.

Peter Spary, mitigating, said Uddin was 17 at the time of the offending and was an "exceptionally bright young man" who was now training to be a barber.

Judge Emma Peters said "a significant quantity" of cannabis had been recovered in the operation.

But the judge said she was prepared to give Uddin "a chance" and suspend the sentence.

Judge Peters handed Uddin an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, with 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to complete 140 hours of unpaid work, and pay £350 in court costs.

Judge Peters warned Uddin that if he breached any condition of his sentence, he would be at "significant risk" of going to prison.

She also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the cash, drugs and any paraphernalia.