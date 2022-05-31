News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police probe ongoing after serious fire at cannabis farm in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:05 PM May 31, 2022
Police are continuing to investigate a blaze at a cannabis farm in Kitchener Road, Ipswich

Police are continuing their investigations after a serious fire broke out at a cannabis farm in Ipswich.

Dozens of firefighters were called to an address in Kitchener Road, off Norwich Road, at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

The fire ripped through the roof of the terraced home, damaging several neighbouring properties.

The occupants were all evacuated and no-one was hurt.

Dozens of Suffolk firefighters were called to the incident off Norwich Road

Suffolk police revealed on Monday the home was being used as a cannabis farm, with large amounts of plants, believed to be cannabis, recovered from inside.

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation into the incident was ongoing and no arrests had been made so far.

A fire engine outside the home in Kitchener Road in Ipswich on Monday morning

