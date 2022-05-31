Police probe ongoing after serious fire at cannabis farm in Ipswich

Police are continuing to investigate a blaze at a cannabis farm in Kitchener Road, Ipswich - Credit: Janice Stammers

Police are continuing their investigations after a serious fire broke out at a cannabis farm in Ipswich.

Dozens of firefighters were called to an address in Kitchener Road, off Norwich Road, at about 10.30pm on Sunday.

The fire ripped through the roof of the terraced home, damaging several neighbouring properties.

The occupants were all evacuated and no-one was hurt.

Suffolk police revealed on Monday the home was being used as a cannabis farm, with large amounts of plants, believed to be cannabis, recovered from inside.

A police spokesman confirmed an investigation into the incident was ongoing and no arrests had been made so far.