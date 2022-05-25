News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Two cars have windows smashed in same Ipswich residential street

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:52 PM May 25, 2022
The cars had their windows smashed in Ashcroft Road, Ipswich

The cars had their windows smashed in Ashcroft Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars had their windows smashed while they were parked in the same residential street in north-west Ipswich.

At about 12.40am on Monday in Ashcroft Road, the owner of a Renault was awoken when the car alarm activated.

The offside window had been smashed by an unknown object or person, but nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

The second incident happened at some point between 2.30pm on Tuesday and 6.50am the following day in the same street.

A windscreen of a Seat was broken, but nothing was taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information or CCTV footage related to the incidents.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 31641/22 for the Renault and 31979/22 for the Seat.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A man was detained after armed police were called to an incident in an Ipswich road this morning

Suffolk Live News

Man detained after early morning incident in Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Two crews are currently on the scene of the fire

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters called to Ipswich house fire

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are five different sets of roadworks to watch out for this week

Suffolk Live News

7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mamas & Papas is closing down at Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Live News

Baby and toddler retailer Mamas & Papas set for Ipswich return

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon