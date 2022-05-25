Two cars have windows smashed in same Ipswich residential street

The cars had their windows smashed in Ashcroft Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars had their windows smashed while they were parked in the same residential street in north-west Ipswich.

At about 12.40am on Monday in Ashcroft Road, the owner of a Renault was awoken when the car alarm activated.

The offside window had been smashed by an unknown object or person, but nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

The second incident happened at some point between 2.30pm on Tuesday and 6.50am the following day in the same street.

A windscreen of a Seat was broken, but nothing was taken.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information or CCTV footage related to the incidents.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 31641/22 for the Renault and 31979/22 for the Seat.

