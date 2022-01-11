Two car windows smashed and wallet stolen in Ipswich

Two car windows have been smashed in in Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Two more car windows have been broken in Ipswich and a wallet was stolen from one vehicle.

The window of a Ford — parked in Darwin Road — was smashed at about 3.55am on Sunday, January 9, setting off the alarm which alerted the vehicle's owners.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a wallet and its contents were stolen from inside the car.

A second car was broken into in Heather Avenue at sometime between 5pm Saturday January 8, and 9am Sunday, January 9.

The spokesman added that the would-be thieves tried to force the front door of the vehicle and an unknown object was used to smash a window, but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Officers are now encouraging people to take extra care when it comes to the security of the vehicles after four vehicles were broken into over the festive period.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sudbury police quoting the appropriate crime reference number.

The first crime reference number is 37/1575/22 and the second is 37/1624/22.

Suffolk police can be contacted on 101, or or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.