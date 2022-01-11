News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Two car windows smashed and wallet stolen in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:59 PM January 11, 2022
A missing girl from Ipswich has now been found. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two car windows have been smashed in in Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

Two more car windows have been broken in Ipswich and a wallet was stolen from one vehicle. 

The window of a Ford — parked in Darwin Road — was smashed at about 3.55am on Sunday, January 9, setting off the alarm which alerted the vehicle's owners. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a wallet and its contents were stolen from inside the car.

A second car was broken into in Heather Avenue at sometime between 5pm Saturday January 8, and 9am Sunday, January 9.

The spokesman added that the would-be thieves tried to force the front door of the vehicle and an unknown object was used to smash a window, but nothing is believed to have been stolen.

Officers are now encouraging people to take extra care when it comes to the security of the vehicles after four vehicles were broken into over the festive period.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sudbury police quoting the appropriate crime reference number.

The first crime reference number is 37/1575/22 and the second is 37/1624/22.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Her spirit is so big it never leaves you' - Ipswich mum dies age 55
  2. 2 Woman taken to hospital after crash on A14
  3. 3 65-year-old man arrested after crash on busy Ipswich road
  1. 4 'Threatening' letters sent to Ipswich residents who replaced street trees
  2. 5 Jailed heating engineer stole £24k from customers to fund cocaine habit
  3. 6 Man, 58, who went to Ipswich pub to meet 'schoolgirl' is jailed
  4. 7 Ipswich town centre café announces temporary closure
  5. 8 'Cutting edge' Ipswich play park design revealed
  6. 9 New Mercedes and a wedding dress: Bizarre items left at Suffolk Travelodges
  7. 10 Woman jailed for four years after taking knife to home in 'revenge' attack

Suffolk police can be contacted on 101, or or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Delays on the A14 after reports of a crash near Trimley St Martin

A14 | Updated

A14 closed after emergency services attend three vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services rescued a man from the water in Ipswich last night 

Suffolk Live News

Five fire crews called as man rescued from water in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Nathan and Jennifer Beecroft playing Pokemon at Geek Retreat in Ipswich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Retail

How a geek shop became a safe place for neurodiverse Ipswich families

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon