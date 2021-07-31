Man arrested over Cardinal Park stabbing

Published: 1:54 PM July 31, 2021 Updated: 2:05 PM July 31, 2021

Cordons have been lifted following a stabbing Cardinal Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Ipswich's Cardinal Park which left a 19-year-old with life-changing injuries.

Extra police patrols were put in place across Ipswich after the teenager was stabbed in the abdomen during the attack at 3.30am yesterday.

A cordon was put in place around much of Cardinal Park on Friday, including Cineworld and Unit 17 nightclub, while police carried out initial investigations.

Residents were also asked to avoid the area.

As a 24-hour Section 60 order across the Ipswich borough - giving police extra powers to search people for weapons - came to an end at noon today, Suffolk Constabulary released a statement saying a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

The 19-year-old is said to be in a stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Suffolk police said the extra patrols were designed to give residents reassurance after the incident.

Their powers gave them the ability to stop and search people without needing a reasonable excuse, where they believed there was a risk of violence or weapons being carried.

Officers said that while there was no perceived risk to the wider public, there was an increased risk of violence between parties either directly involved or associated in the incident.

Speaking after the incident, Ipswich councillor John Cook - who represents Alexandra ward - said: "Any stabbing in Ipswich is a matter of grave concern.

"I am reassured by the additional police presence in the area and information I have received is that this is a self-contained incident and people in Ipswich going about their normal business will be safe in the area."

Police at Cardinal Park on Friday morning - Credit: Katy Sandalls

Anyone with any information or who witnessed the incident, should contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/41536/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity's website.