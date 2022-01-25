Bank cards stolen as five cars broken into across Ipswich this weekend

A number of cars in Ipswich and Kesgrave have been broken into with windows being smashed in - Credit: Archant

Bank cards have been stolen and used after a number of cars were broken into in Ipswich this weekend.

Police are investigating after car windows were smashed, and wallets stolen from cars in and around the town overnight this weekend.

A Volkswagen Polo parked in Demoiselle Crescent had its passenger window smashed between 9pm on Saturday, January 22, and 9.50am on Sunday, January 23.

Thieves then took a wallet from the vehicle.

A Ford parked in Elmhurst Drive also had its window smashed in between 8pm Saturday, January 22, and 9am Sunday, January 23.

The would-be thieves got into the vehicle, but nothing was stolen.

Cash was stolen from a Volkswagen van that was parked on Cliff Lane, after its window was smashed between midnight and 10am on Sunday, January 23.

In Melbourne Road, loose change stolen from a Volkswagen after the driver's side window was smashed between 11.45pm on Sunday, January 23, and 12.01am on Monday, January 24.

Two unknown suspects also attempted to gain entry to a Honda vehicle on Griffiths Close at about 11.45pm on Sunday, January 23.

In Kesgrave on Marshall close, a purse containing cards were stolen from unlocked Citroen on a driveway between 5pm and midnight on Sunday, January 23.

Some transactions have since taken place using the stolen bank card.

Officers are continuing to remind vehicle owners not to leave valuable items in cars and to ensure vehicle are kept locked at all times.

Suffolk police are yet to confirm whether the break-ins are being treated as linked.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number.

The first reference number is 37/4565/22, the second is 37/4568/22, the third is 4630/22, the fourth is, the fifth is 37/4748/22 and the final one is 37/4882/22.

