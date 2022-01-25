News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Bank cards stolen as five cars broken into across Ipswich this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:39 PM January 25, 2022
Updated: 2:43 PM January 25, 2022
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

A number of cars in Ipswich and Kesgrave have been broken into with windows being smashed in - Credit: Archant

Bank cards have been stolen and used after a number of cars were broken into in Ipswich this weekend. 

Police are investigating after car windows were smashed, and wallets stolen from cars in and around the town overnight this weekend.

A Volkswagen Polo parked in Demoiselle Crescent had its passenger window smashed between 9pm on Saturday, January 22, and 9.50am on Sunday, January 23. 

Thieves then took a wallet from the vehicle. 

A Ford parked in Elmhurst Drive also had its window smashed in between 8pm Saturday, January 22, and 9am Sunday, January 23. 

The would-be thieves got into the vehicle, but nothing was stolen. 

Cash was stolen from a Volkswagen van that was parked on Cliff Lane, after its window was smashed between midnight and 10am on Sunday, January 23.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich man jailed for 25 years after teen left paralysed in shooting
  2. 2 Kesgrave family move home to cope with 'crippling' cost of living
  3. 3 'Depraved' Felixstowe man jailed for child sex offences
  1. 4 Armed police arrest two 16-year-olds on suspicion of firearms offences
  2. 5 Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release
  3. 6 'It's very frustrating': Anger as £150 stolen from charity shop in Felixstowe
  4. 7 10,000 listeners tune in to new Suffolk radio station
  5. 8 Ipswich cannabis dealer avoids immediate jail sentence
  6. 9 Delays on A14 after two-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Town set to appeal Morsy's FA charge

In Melbourne Road, loose change stolen from a Volkswagen after the driver's side window was smashed between 11.45pm on Sunday, January 23, and 12.01am on Monday, January 24. 

Two unknown suspects also attempted to gain entry to a Honda vehicle on Griffiths Close at about 11.45pm on Sunday, January 23. 

In Kesgrave on Marshall close, a purse containing cards were stolen from unlocked Citroen on a driveway between 5pm and midnight on Sunday, January 23. 

Some transactions have since taken place using the stolen bank card. 

Officers are continuing to remind vehicle owners not to leave valuable items in cars and to ensure vehicle are kept locked at all times.

Suffolk police are yet to confirm whether the break-ins are being treated as linked. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number. 

The first reference number is 37/4565/22, the second is 37/4568/22, the third is 4630/22, the fourth is, the fifth is 37/4748/22 and the final one is 37/4882/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

All three emergency services were called to a bungalow fire in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Emergency services attend Felixstowe bungalow fire

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Police are concerned about a 33-year-old missing man named Oliver Milton who is thought to be in the Felixstowe area 

Updated

33-year-old found safe after police search

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Clifford Rd Primary School football team. L-R James Allison, Zion Makan, Leo Mitchell, Steve Wood, J

Football

School's 'greatest ever sporting achievement' could take them to Wembley

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
A number of criminals have been jailed in Suffolk this week

Ipswich Crown Court

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon