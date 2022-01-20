Wallet and cash stolen as two more cars have windows smashed in in Ipswich

Suffolk police are reminding residents to remove belongings from their vehicles after two thefts from cars in Ipswich

A further two cars have been broken into in Ipswich as cash and a wallet have been stolen.

A car parked in Foxhall Road had a window smashed in sometime between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 2.30am today, Thursday, January 20.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the glove box was searched and loose change was stolen from the centre console.

Another car was broken into in Fitzmaurice Road between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 7.30am this morning.

A wallet containing cash was stolen from inside.

Suffolk police is continuing to encourage vehicle owners to remove belongings from their vehicles after the thefts.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number.

The crime reference number for the first break in is 37/3884/22 and the second is 37/3871/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.