News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Wallet and cash stolen as two more cars have windows smashed in in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:10 PM January 20, 2022
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are reminding residents to remove belongings from their vehicles after two thefts from cars in Ipswich

A further two cars have been broken into in Ipswich as cash and a wallet have been stolen. 

A car parked in Foxhall Road had a window smashed in sometime between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 2.30am today, Thursday, January 20. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the glove box was searched and loose change was stolen from the centre console. 

Another car was broken into in Fitzmaurice Road between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 7.30am this morning.

A wallet containing cash was stolen from inside. 

Suffolk police is continuing to encourage vehicle owners to remove belongings from their vehicles after the thefts. 

Anyone with any information about the thefts is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I slept at the store' - Teen queues for 14 hours as Tim Hortons opens
  2. 2 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
  3. 3 Man dies following single vehicle crash near Ipswich
  1. 4 CCTV appeal after cash stolen from ATM dispensing tray at Ipswich store
  2. 5 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
  3. 6 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
  4. 7 Carer avoids jail after fraudulently obtaining £3,500 at Ipswich home
  5. 8 Dog rescued from flat fire
  6. 9 A14 closed overnight as lorry overturns in multi-vehicle pile up
  7. 10 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%

The crime reference number for the first break in is 37/3884/22 and the second is 37/3871/22. 

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form

Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
For Hannah Earrey, the difference between a good and bad day is vast.

‘I’ve got no life’ - Ipswich woman's agony as she waits for operation

Abygail Fossett

person
Savills is marketing the Garden House near Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Look inside stunning £950k home close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the A14 at Felixstowe

Port of Felixstowe

Lorry overturned on roundabout closes A14 near Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon