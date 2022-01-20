Wallet and cash stolen as two more cars have windows smashed in in Ipswich
A further two cars have been broken into in Ipswich as cash and a wallet have been stolen.
A car parked in Foxhall Road had a window smashed in sometime between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 2.30am today, Thursday, January 20.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the glove box was searched and loose change was stolen from the centre console.
Another car was broken into in Fitzmaurice Road between 10pm Wednesday, January 19, and 7.30am this morning.
A wallet containing cash was stolen from inside.
Suffolk police is continuing to encourage vehicle owners to remove belongings from their vehicles after the thefts.
Anyone with any information about the thefts is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number.
Most Read
- 1 'I slept at the store' - Teen queues for 14 hours as Tim Hortons opens
- 2 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
- 3 Man dies following single vehicle crash near Ipswich
- 4 CCTV appeal after cash stolen from ATM dispensing tray at Ipswich store
- 5 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
- 6 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
- 7 Carer avoids jail after fraudulently obtaining £3,500 at Ipswich home
- 8 Dog rescued from flat fire
- 9 A14 closed overnight as lorry overturns in multi-vehicle pile up
- 10 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
The crime reference number for the first break in is 37/3884/22 and the second is 37/3871/22.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.