Wallets stolen and bank cards used after cars broken into

Bank cards have been stolen and used to purchase items after two more cars have been broken into in Ipswich.

Officers are appealing for information around the break-ins with the first occurring between 10pm on Saturday, January 15, and 9.05am on Sunday, January 16.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a Toyota that was parked in Sproughton Road was broken into and a wallet was removed from a door pocket.

They were not able to confirm how entry was gained.

A second car was broken into in Adair Road sometime overnight between Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16.

The spokesman confirmed that another Toyota vehicle was broken into and a wallet containing bank cards was stolen.

The bank cards have since been used to purchase items.

Suffolk police are now reminding vehicle owners to always remove valuable items, and ensure vehicles are locked at all times.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sudbury police quoting the appropriate crime reference number.

The first reference number is 37/3067/22 and the second one is 37/3098/22.

Suffolk police can be contacted on 101, or or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.