Spate of catalytic converter thefts in villages near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:22 PM June 6, 2022
A catalytic converter was taken from a Toyota in Bramford, near Ipswich

A catalytic converter was taken from a Toyota in Bramford, near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A number of vehicles have had their catalytic converters stolen from villages near Ipswich.

The first incident happened in Acton Road in Bramford at some point between 10.30pm last Wednesday and 3.40pm the following day, Suffolk police said.

A catalytic converter was removed from a Toyota vehicle parked on a driveway.

At some point between Thursday, April 14 and Friday, June 3, another converter was taken from a BMW vehicle parked in The Beeches in Little Blakenham.

Police are warning drivers to keep their vehicles parked in a secure location following the thefts.

Anyone with information related to the thefts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/33895/22 for the Bramford incident and 37/34199/22 for the incident in Little Blakenham.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

