Man suffers fractured eye socket after attack outside Ipswich bus station

A man in his 50s was assaulted at Old Cattle Market bus station in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has suffered a fractured eye socket after being attacked outside a bus stop in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 3am on Tuesday, June 14 at the Old Cattle Market bus station, Suffolk police said.

A man in his 50s was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people.

Following the altercation, a man punched the victim, causing him to fall to the floor, before two other men also assaulted him.

The victim was treated at Ipswich Hospital, having suffered a fractured eye socket.

Anyone who witnessed either the assault, or the altercation prior, or who has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/36751/22.