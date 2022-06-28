Man suffers fractured eye socket after attack outside Ipswich bus station
Published: 11:34 AM June 28, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has suffered a fractured eye socket after being attacked outside a bus stop in Ipswich.
The incident happened at about 3am on Tuesday, June 14 at the Old Cattle Market bus station, Suffolk police said.
A man in his 50s was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people.
Following the altercation, a man punched the victim, causing him to fall to the floor, before two other men also assaulted him.
The victim was treated at Ipswich Hospital, having suffered a fractured eye socket.
Anyone who witnessed either the assault, or the altercation prior, or who has any information, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/36751/22.