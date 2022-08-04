CCTV image released after bike stolen from Ipswich town centre

Officers would like to speak to the man after a bike was stolen from Ipswich town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image after a bicycle was stolen from Ipswich town centre.

The bike was stolen on June 23 and police are now keen to speak with the man pictured.

Posting on Twitter, Ipswich police said: "Police are realising a CCTV image of a male they would like to speak to after a bicycle was stolen on St Stephen's Lane, Ipswich in June."

Anyone who recognises the man is being asked to contact police quoting the reference number 37/39658/22.