CCTV image released after fake £50 note used in Ipswich shop

A CCTV image has been released after a customer used a fake Scottish £50 in an Ipswich shop - Credit: Suffolk police

CCTV images have been released after a customer paid for goods using counterfeit cash in Ipswich.

The fake Scottish £50 note was used at Food Delight convenience store on Upper Orwell Street at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, August 10.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are keen to trace the man pictured in the CCTV images as he may be able to help with enquiries."

Anyone who recognises the man is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the reference number 37/51427/22.



