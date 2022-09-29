News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
CCTV images released after perfume stolen from Ipswich Boots

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:10 PM September 29, 2022
A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to after perfume stolen from Ipswich store

CCTV images have been released of two men police would like to speak to in connection with two incidents of theft from Boots in Ipswich. 

Perfume was taken from the Boots store in Tavern Street on two separate occasions. 

The first theft took place on Saturday, September 3, and the second on Sunday, September 25. 

Police want to speak with the man pictured

Police want to speak with the man pictured - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the thefts. 

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information that may assist with the investigation, should contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/62088/22.

