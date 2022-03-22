CCTV appeal after 'incident' in Ipswich town centre

CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak with in connection with an incident in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

A CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to has been released after an "incident" in Ipswich town centre.

The offence occurred during the afternoon of Thursday, March 10 at a shop in Westgate Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers would like to speak with the man pictured in the CCTV image in connection with the incident."

Anyone who believes they know this man is asked to contact Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting the reference: 14899/22.

Suffolk police has been approached for more information on the incident.

